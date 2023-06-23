Two Hurt in Early Morning Kandiyohi County Crash

KANDIYOHI TOWNSHIP (WJON News) -- The Minnesota State Patrol says two people were hurt in a crash involving alcohol.

Get our free mobile app

Troopers say a car driven by 44-year-old Rolando Cabrerapena of Atwater was heading north on Kandiyohi County Road 8 when it crossed over Highway 12 and crashed.

The crash happened at about 2:45 Friday morning in Kandiyohi Township near Atwater.

Cabrerapena and his passenger, 44-year-old Belen Gallegos of Willmar were both taken to Willmar Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES

Million Dollar Homes! Check Out This 'Palatial Paradise' For Sale In St. Cloud The housing market still seems to be going pretty strong, nothing like the last 2-3 years when homes lasted just hours on the open market, but there are still plenty of homes listed for sale in Central Minnesota. One of those homes is a million-dollar listing right here in St. Cloud. The home is described as 'an exquisite palatial paradise', and the photos online seem to prove it.

LOOK: Highest-rated Free Things to do in Minnesota, According to Tripadvisor Stacker compiled a list of the highest rated free things to do in Minnesota from Tripadvisor