Two Hurt in Crash on Highway 10 in Morrison County

MOTLEY -- Two people were taken to the hospital after a crash up in Morrison County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened at about 5:15 p.m. Thursday on Highway 10 in Motley.

Twenty-three-year-old Caleb Grattan of Brainerd was outside of his car working on its exhaust. Forty-one-year-old Jeffrey Dorr-Slowery of Minneapolis was driving his SUV from westbound Highway 10 to eastbound 210 when he rear-ended the car and then struck Grattan.

Grattan was taken to Lakewood Health in Staples. Dorr-Slowery was taken to St. Gabriel's in Little Falls. Both have non-life-threatening injuries.