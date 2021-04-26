Two Hurt in Crash Involving Police Squad in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Two people were hurt in a crash involving a police squad car in Waite Park on Sunday.

The Waite Park Police Department says around 5:45 p.m. an officer was stopped at the intersection of 2nd Avenue South and 2nd Street South when they noticed an SUV that had been stopped for some time go through on a red light.

Authorities say a semi-truck with a green light was headed through the intersection along 2nd Street South and collided with the passenger side of the SUV. Police say the vehicle spun around and came to a stop when it hit the front of the police squad car.

The of the first vehicle, 60-year-old Lynn McClelland of St. Cloud, and her six-year-old passenger suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. McClelland was cited for a semaphore violation.

The driver of the semi, 66-year-old John Snyder of Milaca, and the Waite Park officer were not hurt.

