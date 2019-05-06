Two Escape Overturned Kayaks Near Sauk Rapids Bridge

ST. CLOUD -- Two people survived a scare after their kayaks capsized on the Mississippi River Sunday morning.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office received a call just after 11:30 a.m. that two people overturned in their kayaks in the rapids near the Sauk Rapids Bridge.

Two other kayakers reported that 23-year-old Anna Rosburg of Cambridge was able to get out of the boat and swim to shore.

However, sheriff's officials say 23-year-old Leo Johnsen of Sauk Rapids got caught up in a hydraulic whirlpool and was pulled under the water at least three times before escaping. He was helped to shore by the other kayakers and was brought to St. Cloud Hospital for treatment.

Rosburg was later found walking along 6th Avenue North and was treated at the scene.