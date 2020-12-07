Two Escape Injury When Aerial Lift Hits Power Line Near Sartell

BROCKWAY TOWNSHIP -- No one was hurt when an aerial lift became entangled in a power line north of Sartell Sunday and caught fire.

The Stearns County Sheriff's Office responded to a home in the 38000 block of County Road 1 just before 5:00 p.m.

Authorities say a homeowner, 40-year-old Jonathan Boerger, had been hanging Christmas lights in a tree when the lift struck the power line.

The sheriff's office says two people were trapped in the disabled lift approximately 30 feet off the ground as a fire broke out on the machine. Sheriff's deputies and others nearby used fire extinguishers to put out flames.

Xcel Energy was called to shut off the power and remove the tangled line.

The St. Stephen and Sartell Fire Departments assisted in helping the two people stuck at the top of the lift get down unhurt.