UPDATE: Big Lake Couple Found Dead in Home Identified

BIG LAKE -- The Sherburne County Sheriff's Office has identified a Big Lake couple that were found dead in their home Tuesday.

Deputies say 66-year-old Michael Knox and 68-year-old Shirley Knox were found on Adams Avenue in Big Lake shortly before noon .

A family member called police to report they hadn't been able to reach the couple for several days.

Sherburne County Sheriff Joel Brott says preliminary autopsy results show that there was no trauma to either person and no signs of violence. There is no public safety concern.

Brott says they'll continue to investigate and they are waiting for toxicology results.