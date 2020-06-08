Two Barns Burn Near Kimball

KIMBALL -- Fire crews responded to a barn fire near Kimball over the weekend.

The incident happened around 6:15 p.m. Saturday in the 16000 block of 66th Avenue in Maine Prairie Township.

Crews arrived to find two barns on fire. One was already burnt to the ground, while the second one was fully engulfed.

Authorities say 47-year-old Benjamin Fox, of South Haven, was attempting to burn the older barn down, when the second barn caught fire.

No one was hurt and fire was extinguished.

Authorities say Fox has a burning permit for a 20' by 20' brush pile, but not for the structures. He was given a citation.