Two Arrested Following Traffic Stop in Stolen Vehicle

MELROSE -- Two people face charges after authorities say they found a loaded handgun and alcohol inside a stolen vehicle following a traffic stop in Melrose.

The incident happened just after 10:00 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Third Avenue Northwest and First Street Northwest.

According to the criminal complaint Melrose police pulled the vehicle over after it drove over a curb and was missing the rear license plate.

Officers approached the vehicle and found two people inside, the driver 20-year-old Kayla Sibila and her passenger 24-year-old Jose Rendon-Serrano both of Minneapolis. Officers say both appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.

Sibila was asked to take a sobriety test, at which time she handed officers a vaping pen she said contained marijuana. The breathalyzer showed Sibila's blood-alcohol level at 0.19.

Records show a second officer noticed Rendon-Serrano had an open container of Cognac by his seat and an empty beer can by his feet.

A search of the vehicle also revealed a loaded 9mm handgun with the serial number removed, 55 live rounds of ammunition and the missing license plate, which officers say had been reported stolen from Brooklyn Park back in July.

Both suspects were arrested at the scene. Rendon-Serrano's criminal history shows he's been convicted of a felony and can't have a gun or ammunition. He faces two felony counts of being a felon in possession of a gun.

Sibila faces two gross misdemeanor charges of DWI.