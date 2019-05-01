UPDATE: Two Charged After Man Robbed in St. Joseph Park

ST. JOSEPH -- Two people were arrested after a robbery involving guns at a St. Joseph park last weekend.

Officers were called to Millstream Park on Saturday morning around 11:30 a.m. St. Joseph Police met with a 21-year-old Rice man who said he was robbed and assaulted by two people.

Officers were able to find the suspects who are a juvenile boy from St. Cloud and an 18-year-old man from St. Joseph. Police say two handguns were also found at the scene.

Eighteen-year-old Sebastian Terres has been charged with felony 1st-degree aggravated robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony 3rd-degree assault - great bodily harm.

The 17-year-old boy is charged in juvenile court with the same three charges, including an additional felony charge of illegally having a gun after committing a previous crime of violence.

According to the charges, the victim was fishing when the teens drove up on the bicycles and asked how the fishing was. Court records show, Terres then hit the victim in the back of the head. When he turned around, the suspects were holding handguns and demanded his wallet. When the victim initially refused, the teens are accused of racking the chamber of the handguns and began counting down from three. The victim gave them his wallet and they fled the scene.

Officers with the Stearns County Sheriff's Office, Waite Park Police Department, and St. Cloud's K9 unit assisted in the search and arrest. Terres and the juvenile were arrested nearby after a brief foot chase.