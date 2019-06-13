Twins Win Series Against Mariners

After dropping game two, the Minnesota Twins took down the Seattle Mariners on Thursday afternoon to take the series 2-1.

The Twins got on the board in the bottom of the third inning with a run to take a 1-0 lead. Seattle tied things up 1-1 in the top of the sixth, but Minnesota broke open the game in the second frame.

They tallied six runs to extend their lead to 7-1. The Twins pushed out again in the bottom of the seventh to 10-1. Seattle rallied in the final two innings, scoring two runs in each of the eighth and ninth. It was not enough to catch the Twins who won it 10-5.

Nelson Cruz and C.J. Cron each hit a home run for the Twins. Cruz ended the day with two runs and three RBIs on three hits. Cron finished with two RBIs.

Max Kepler added two RBIs and one run. Michael Pineda threw four strikeouts in just over five innings.

The Twins improve to 45-22 and will kick off a three-game home series against the Kansas City Royals on Friday night. Pre-game starts at 6:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.