Twins Top Sox In Series Opener Monday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 5-3 Monday night at Target Field in the opening game of the teams' three-game series. The Twins are now 92-58 overall with just 12 games remaining in the regular season.

The Twins trailed 2-0 heading into the bottom of the second inning. Jorge Polanco's sacrifice fly cut the lead in half, then Nelson Cruz tied the game with a single.

Mitch Garver's RBI double in the bottom of the fifth inning gave the Twins a 3-2 lead.

Jose Berrios earned the win on the mound for Minnesota with 7.1 innings of two-run, five hit work while striking out eight.

The Twins and White Sox will play again Tuesday night in Minneapolis. First pitch is set for 6:40 p.m. on WJON.