Twins Top Marlins Wednesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Miami Marlins 7-4 Wednesday night behind a great pitching performance from Jose Berrios and a trio of home runs. The Twins are now 66-41 on the season.

Mitch Garver, Max Kepler and Eddie Rosario all hit home runs to stake the Twins to a 7-0 lead, which was more than enough for staff ace Berrios. The All Star pitcher allowed no runs on two hits in seven innings of work while also whiffing 11 Marlins.

The Twins will look to complete a series sweep of the Marlins Thursday morning in Miami. First pitch is set for 11:10 a.m. on AM 1240, WJON.