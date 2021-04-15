Twins Skid Reaches Five – Thursday Sports Blast

The Twins dropped both games of a doubleheader, the Wolves got thumped by the Bucks and the Wild scored three power play goals to top Arizona. All this, and a full high school schedule awaits on Thursday.

- The Minnesota Twins were swept in a doubleheader by the Boston Red Sox, losing game one 3-2 and game two 7-1. Minnesota has now dropped five games in a row to fall to 5-7 on the season.

The Twins will try to salvage its series with the Red Sox when they meet Thursday at 12:10 at Target Field (WJON).

- The Minnesota Timberwolves were blown out for a second straight game, losing 130-105 to the Milwaukee Bucks at Target Center. The Wolves were playing a second consecutive game without Karl-Anthony Towns, who has decided to sit out for personal reasons.

The Wolves will host Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat Friday night at Target Center.

- The Minnesota Wild beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 at Xcel Energy Center Wednesday night. Mats Zuccarello scored a pair of power play goals, Nick Bonino notched a goal on the power play and Zach Parise and Nick Bonino each notched even-strength goals.

The Wild will host the San Jose Sharks at 7 p.m. Friday night.

THURSDAY

High School Sports:

Baseball

Alexandria @ Sartell 5 PM

Rocori @ Apollo 5 PM (Putz)

Brainerd @ Tech 7 PM

Foley @ Cathedral 5:30 PM (Faber)

Softball

Fergus Falls @ Rocori 4 PM DH

Apollo @ Sauk Rapids-Rice 4 PM DH

Sartell @ Tech 4 PM DH

Cathedral @ Foley 5 PM

Lacrosse

St. Cloud @ Moorhead 6:30 PM

Adapted Softball

St. Cloud @ Minnetonka 4:30 PM

- The St. Cloud State baseball team will host Upper Iowa for a pair of games at Joe Faber Field beginning at 11 a.m.

- The SJU baseball team will play a pair of games against St. Mary's in Collegeville. First pitch is set for 2:30 p.m.

- St. Cloud Technical and Community College baseball visits Anoka-Ramsey for a 2 p.m. doubleheader.

- The College of St. Benedict softball team welcomes Bethel for a 3:30 p.m. doubleheader.