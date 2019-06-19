Twins Prevail In Marathon Tuesday

The Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 4-3 in a game that lasted 17 innings and went until nearly 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. The Twins record improves to 48-24 with the win.

The game was tied at two heading into extra innings, and Mookie Betts' solo home run in the top of the 13th gave Boston a 3-2 lead. However, Twins outfielder Max Kepler answered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the inning to keep Minnesota's hopes alive.

Kepler also hit the walk-off single that sent the Twins to the win in the bottom of the 17th.

The Twins and Red Sox will play the rubber match of their series Wednesday night at Target Field. First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m. on AM 1240, WJON.