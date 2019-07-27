Twins Power Past the White Sox

The Twins won their 2nd straight game against the White Sox 6-2 Friday night in Chicago. Minnesota used a 5-run 2nd inning to take control of the game. Max Kepler launched a 3-run home run in the 2nd inning and Nelson Cruz added 3 hits including a solo home run, his 26th. Kepler's home run was his 27th.

Michael Pineda started the game on the mound for the Twins. He allowed just 6 hits and 2 earned runs with 5 strikeouts to get the win and improve to 7-5.

The Twins lead the American League Central by 2 games over Cleveland. Minnesota will play the White Sox in Chicago again tonight at 6:10, pregame on WJON at 5:30.