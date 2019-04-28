Twins Power Past Orioles

The Minnesota Twins hit five home runs in their second straight game and now control the series 2-0 over the Baltimore Orioles.

Minnesota got off to a slow start, but still scored before Baltimore. They put up one in the third to take the first lead of the game. In the fourth, Baltimore tied it up, 1-1. The Orioles scored again in the fifth to take their first and only lead of the game, 2-1.

Starting in the sixth inning, the Twins cranked up the power. They ran in two in the sixth, two in the seventh, and then four in the eighth. They came away with a huge win, 9-2.

Max Kepler led the team with two home runs. Jason Castro tallied two runs, but only one home run. C.J. Cron and Marwin Gonzalez each also hit a home run. Jose Berrios threw for 8 strikeouts in six innings.

The Twins improve to 15-9 and look to get the sweep with game three on Sunday afternoon. Pre-game starts at 12:00 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.