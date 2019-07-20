Twins Fall to A’s

The Minnesota Twins dropped the second in a four-game series against Oakland on Friday night. The two teams are now split 1-1.

Minnesota had to play catch up early on, with the A's taking a 2-0 lead in the opening inning. After three the Twins had control of the board 3-1.

Then Oakland went on a run and never looked back. Minnesota lost the game 5-3.

Nelson Cruz, Marwin Gonzalez, and Miguel Sano each ran one in for the Twins. Jake Odorizzi threw for three strikeouts and six hits in six innings.

Ryne Harper, Tyler Duffey, Blake Parker, and Zack Littell combined for four strikeouts and six hits in the final four innings.

The Twins fall to 59-37 and will play game three against the A's on Saturday night. Pre-game starts at 5:30 p.m. on AM 1240 WJON.