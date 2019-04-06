Twins Edge Phillies 6-2

The Twins beat the Phillies 6-2 in Philadelphia Saturday to even the series 1-1. Minnesota jumped out to a 3-nothing lead in the 3rd inning. Byron Buxton scored on a Jake Arrieta wild pitch before Max Kepler and Willian Astudillo hit back to back home runs. Philadelphia cut the lead to 3-2 with single runs in the 4th and 6th innings. Eddie Rosario gave the Twins some breathing room with a 3-run home run in the 9th inning.

Michael Pineda threw 5 innings with 4 hits and 2 earned runs allowed to get the win. Minnesota improves to 5-2 and will close out the 3-game series at Philadelphia Sunday at 12:05, pregame on WJON at 11:30.