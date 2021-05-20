Turn In Your Military Ammo & Explosives On MNARNG’s Amnesty Day

CAMP RIPLEY -- The Minnesota Army National Guard is hosting their annual ammo and explosives Amnesty Day on Friday, June 4 at Camp Ripley. It's a day where military personnel along with people throughout the community can dispose of their ammunition and explosives anonymously without fear of any repercussions.

It doesn't matter if ammunition and explosives have been found, forgotten about, or obtained some other way, there will be no questions asked.

According to the Minnesota National Guard's event flyer, "The ASP will not ask questions, nor will there be any record made of who turned in the items."

If you're interested in turning in your military ammunition and explosives, you can bring your items to the parking lot of the Range Control/ASP Building 24-199 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Amnesty Day. The items will be given to a CRTC ammunition inspector.

If for some reason you can't make it to the event, you can always arrange a different time. The flyer says, "Be aware that EVERY day is Amnesty Day in the Minnesota National Guard. If you can not make it to this scheduled amnesty day, contact the ASP and arrange for an alternate turn-in day, we will be more than happy to assist you."

If you'd like more information you're asked to contact CW4 Derek Lindberg at 320-616-3167, CSM Chad Turner at 320-616-6023, CW3 Danial Bednarek at 616-3158 or Richard Alford at 320-616-6151.

Camp Ripley is located at 15000 MN-115 in Little Falls, Minnesota.

Anthony Housey, Facebook