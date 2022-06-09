Turkey Hunting Season Finished Strong

The DNR has released turkey hunting season numbers with the seasons now complete. The DNR is reporting 12,300 turkeys were harvested which is the 4th highest ever recorded. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON this week. Schmitt says just under 12,000 were shot last year. He says the season ended up better than most people anticipated especially after the first couple of seasons didn't go well because the weather wasn't very good. Schmitt says the majority of the turkeys were shot during the last 3 seasons.

Schmitt says of all the hunting and fishing licenses sold over the past couple of years turkey hunting licenses saw the biggest increase during the pandemic. He says the interest in turkey hunting has maintained while others have seen a decrease.

Pan fishing and walleye fishing continue to be good both in Central Minnesota and throughout the state. That according to Glen Schmitt. He says water temperatures are on the steady increase locally and fish can be found on weed lines, over weed beds and in channels and bays. He says shallow water continues to be a good spot to look. Schmitt says he continues to use minnows and jigs but with the water temperature increasing worms and leeches become options. He says in northern Minnesota the high water levels continue to be troublesome. Schmitt says people are catching fish in areas where water typically isn't. He says if you are going up north in the Rainy Lake area please call ahead to see what conditions you could be encountering.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.