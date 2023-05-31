Trobec’s Bar & Grill Celebrating Their 87th Annual Chicken Fry Friday This Week

WJON Youtube WJON Youtube loading...

TASTE THAT CHICKEN!

If you've ever been to the Trobec's Annual Chicken Fry Fridays held in June, then you won't want to miss the big event that is happening this Friday, June 2nd, 2023. This will be the 87th Annual Chicken Fry Friday, and people that have attended in the past, can't wait to go.

FRIED CHICKEN EVENT SINCE 1936

The first year the Chicken Fry Friday was held, the family served up about 50 chickens from Trobec's grandfather's farm. The year it all began was 1936; when the family was trying to think of a way to raise money to obtain their liquor license.

Now in its 87th year, the Chicken Fry Friday event draws hundreds of people every year. With it being their 87th year, maybe there will be thousands this year?

You can watch the interview with the family during the 78th Annual event below.

GET YOUR TICKETS NOW ON 'THE VALUE CONNECTION'

Tickets to the event are $15 each, but if you click HERE, you can get them for just $10.50 a piece on The Value Connection. There are only so many tickets available on The Value Connection, so get them before they are all gone. According to Trobec's ad on The Value Connection, there will be LIVE music at the event as well. Enjoy this year's Chicken Fry!

