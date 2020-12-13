Tri-County Area Reports Six More COVID-19 Deaths

ST. PAUL -- The Minnesota Department of Health reported 85 more deaths due to complications of COVID-19 and 3,439 new positive cases on Sunday.

Statewide, the cumulative totals now stand at 4,444 and 378,823 respectively.

Stearns County reported three deaths and 73 cases. Benton County reported two deaths and 19 cases. Sherburne County reported one death and 55 cases.

A total of 4,888,424 tests have been completed in Minnesota.