Traffic Signal Work Scheduled for South Side Intersection

ST. CLOUD -- Drivers who use the intersection of County Road 75 and 33rd Street South, be warned — there could be significant backups next week.

On Monday, traffic signals at the intersection will be put into all-way flash mode for reconfiguration.

MnDOT reminds you —a flashing signal should be treated like a stop sign.

The all-way flash is expected to last through Wednesday afternoon. Drivers should expect delays and drive slowly through work zones.

The stretch of roadway has been under construction since July.