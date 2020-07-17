Todd County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning Incident
LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning incident near Long Prairie Thursday night.
Deputies were called to the Lake Charlotte swimming beach around 7:00 p.m. on a report of a missing swimmer.
Witnesses say a 21-year-old man went missing in the water near the beach. After an initial search, the Douglas County dive team was called in to assist.
At around 9:00 p.m. the victim was found in about 20 feet of water near the beach. He was not wearing a life jacket.
Deputies say the incident is under investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified.
Enter your number to get our free mobile app