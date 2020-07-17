Todd County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Drowning Incident

LONG PRAIRIE -- The Todd County Sheriff's Office is investigating a drowning incident near Long Prairie Thursday night.

Deputies were called to the Lake Charlotte swimming beach around 7:00 p.m. on a report of a missing swimmer.

Witnesses say a 21-year-old man went missing in the water near the beach. After an initial search, the Douglas County dive team was called in to assist.

At around 9:00 p.m. the victim was found in about 20 feet of water near the beach. He was not wearing a life jacket.

Deputies say the incident is under investigation and the name of the victim is being withheld until family has been notified.