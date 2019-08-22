UPDATE: Suspect Sought in Long Prairie Homicide

LONG PRAIRIE -- Authorities in Todd County are searching for the man believed to be involved in a suspected double homicide in Long Prairie.

Todd County Sheriff Steve Och says they are looking for 22-year-old Dylan Bennett, who authorities say lived at the home where the bodies were found.

It's believed he is driving a blue 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe with Minnesota license plates BCK 487. Och says it's believed Bennett is in another state, but did not specify which.

The bodies have been sent to the medical examiner's office for identification and cause of death.

On Wednesday afternoon the Sheriff's Office says they received a call about a man found dead in his home.The caller told authorities they had gone to the home around 4:30 p.m. to check on a man who had not been in recent communication.

The reason he was checking on the residence was that a friend of his did not return texts or phone calls from the prior day. When deputies arrived, we found two deceased individuals inside the home.

The Todd County Sheriff's Office says the deaths are suspicious.

Authorities say they do not believe Bennett to be a threat to public safety. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Todd County Sheriff's Office.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the FBI are assisting in the active investigation.