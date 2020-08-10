Tired Driver Goes Off the Road, Strikes Tree

ST. WENDEL -- A St. Joseph man was hurt in a crash near St. Wendel. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened at about 5:20 p.m. Sunday near County Road 4 and Quail Road.

Twenty-one-year-old Alexander Legatt says he was westbound on County Road 4 when the pickup he was driving left the road, drove over a field approach and struck a tree. He says he possibly fell asleep.

Legatt was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.