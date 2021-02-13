Timberwolves’ Slump Continues in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC -- The Minnesota Timberwolves dropped their fourth straight game when they visited the Charlotte Hornets on Friday.

Minnesota started strong, netting 30 points in the opening quarter and holding Charlotte to 25. The Hornets rallied in the second, outscoring the Timberwolves 35-29 to hold a 60-59 advantage entering the locker room.

Charlotte built on that lead in the third, outscoring Minnesota 30-26 to open the gap to five points. Then in the final quarter, the Hornets stifled a Minnesota rally and won it 120-114.

Terry Rozier led all scorers with 41 points for the Hornets. Malik Beasley led Minnesota with 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns added 25, and Anthony Edwards finished with 21.

The Wolves fall to 6-20 and will travel to Toronto to face the Raptors on Sunday.