Timberwolves Outlast Heat

Even with their season quickly coming to an end, the Minnesota Timberwolves held on to beat the Miami Heat in a home contest Friday night.

Minnesota and Miami kept it close through the opening quarter. The Timberwolves managed to edge out the Heat to take a one-point lead, 36-35, going into the second. In the second quarter, Miami found their stride and took the lead, 69-61.

The Wolves fought hard in the second half of the game. In the third quarter, they scored 29 to Miami’s 22 to cut the deficit to 91-90. Minnesota led by as many as six points a few times in the final quarter, but the Heat stayed right on their heels.

A steal and basket in the final ten seconds put Miami within two points of Minnesota, but they missed a three-point buzzer beater attempt. The Wolves walked away victorious, 111-109.

Dario Šarić and Gorgui Dieng led the team with 19 points each. Andrew Wiggins put up 18, and Karl-Anthony Towns added 13.

The Timberwolves improve to 36-43. They will take the court again on Sunday when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder. Tip-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on AM 1390 Granite City Sports.