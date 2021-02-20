Timberwolves Blow Lead in Fourth, Fall to Raptors 86-81

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Minnesota Timberwolves failed to close out yet another game in the final quarter on Friday, resulting in an 86-81 loss to the Toronto Raptors.

Toronto built up a sizeable 28-15 lead in the opening quarter. Minnesota rallied in the second and made up a little bit of ground.

Still trailing 45-35 entering the third, the Timberwolves went off for 29 points and held the Raptors to just 13. That gave Minnesota a 64-58 lead heading in the final frame.

Toronto played a solid 12 minutes, outscoring the Timberwolves 28-17. That push was enough to cover their deficit and more.

Toronto's Norman Powell led all scorers with 31 points. Karl-Anthony Towns led Minnesota with 19 points and 13 rebounds. Malik Beasley added 13 points, and Jordan McLaughlin finished with 11 points.

The Wolves fall to 7-23. They will travel to New York to face the 14-16 Knicks on Sunday. Pre-game starts at 5:30 on AM 1240 and 95.3 FM WJON.