Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near St. Martin
ST. MARTIN - Three people were hurt in a crash near St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 12 in St. Martin Township.
Thirty-eight-year-old Hilary Hesse of Eden Valley was going west on County Road 12. Forty-one-year-old Shawn Frieler of Melrose was going south on County Road 11.
Deputies say Frieler failed to stop at the stop sign, struck Hesse's vehicle broadside, causing it to roll.
Frieler was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Hesse's two passengers, 14-year-old Katelyn Holthaus of Eden Valley and 15-year-old Destiny Deheer of Watkins, were both taken to Paynesville Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.