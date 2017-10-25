Three People Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash Near St. Martin

ST. MARTIN - Three people were hurt in a crash near St. Martin. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office says it happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of County Roads 11 and 12 in St. Martin Township.

Thirty-eight-year-old Hilary Hesse of Eden Valley was going west on County Road 12. Forty-one-year-old Shawn Frieler of Melrose was going south on County Road 11.

Deputies say Frieler failed to stop at the stop sign, struck Hesse's vehicle broadside, causing it to roll.