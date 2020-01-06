Three Men Earn Promotions in St. Cloud Police Department

ST. CLOUD -- Three men have earned promotions in the St. Cloud police department. St. Cloud Mayor Dave Kleis made the announcement during Monday night's city council meeting.

Former Commander Jim Steve retired recently, creating the chain reaction of promotions.

Lieutenant Marty Sayre has been promoted to Commander. He has been with the St. Cloud police department since 1996. He has been a lieutenant since 2015.

Sergeant Lucas Dingmann has been promoted to Lieutenant. He has been with the police department since 2004. He has been a sergeant since 2014.

Dan McClure has been promoted to sergeant. He has been working at the COP house in south St. Cloud.