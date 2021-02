CENTER CITY, Minn. (AP) -- Three St. Paul men are dead after a fiery crash in Chisago County.

Authorities say speed appears to be a contributing factor in the crash, which happened Friday morning in Nessel Township.

Initial reports were that a passenger car and transport bus had collided and both vehicles were engulfed in flames. The three men who died were traveling in the car.

Their names were not immediately released.

Get our free mobile app