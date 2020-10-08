Three Days of Free COVID-19 Tests in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD -- State and local governments are offering three days of free COVID-19 testing in St. Cloud next week.

The tests will be conducted on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday from noon until 6:00 p.m. at River's Edge Convention Center.

The tests are open to everyone, symptoms, or no symptoms. They are free and no insurance is needed.

You can sign up for an appointment ahead of time.

The state has been offering three days of free COVID-19 tests this week in St. Joseph with Thursday the last of the three days.