Three Charged in St. Cloud Drug Sales Investigation

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud man wanted on drug and weapons charges stemming from a March investigation has been arrested on unrelated charges and now will face the charges in Stearns County District Court.

Thirty-one-year-old Jason Baumer is charged with 2nd-degree narcotics sales of more than 10 grams within a 90-day period and illegally having guns and ammunition.

The Central Minnesota Violent Offender Task Force began investigating the sale of significant amounts of methamphetamine out of a north St. Cloud home back in March.

Police used search warrants at the home in the 1100 block of 28th Avenue North and discovered methamphetamine, psychedelic mushrooms and marijuana wax. Officers also say they discovered two handguns, ammunition and several cell phones.

Two women inside the home, 36-year-old Melissa Ziwicki and 25-year-old Alicia Allen were interviewed and admitted to living in the home with Baumer. Ziwicki told investigators she shared a bedroom with Baumer but that the drugs and guns were his. Allen said she is a methamphetamine addict who gets the drug from Baumer.

Court records show Ziwicki called Baumer who refused to return to the home and take responsibility for the drugs or guns and told Ziwicki to get a lawyer.

Authorities say because the home is located near North Junior High School, the drug sales likely occurred within a school zone which could bring additional charges.

Both Ziwicki and Allen are also charged with various drug offenses in the bust.

Baumer has multiple convictions on his record for drugs and domestic assault.