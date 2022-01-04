Three Central Minnesota Nursing Homes Make 2022 Best in U.S. List

UNDATED -- Three central Minnesota nursing homes are being recognized among the best in the nation.

St. Benedict’s Community in St. Cloud, Country Manor Health and Rehabilitation Center in Sartell, and Good Shepherd Community in Sauk Rapids made Newsweek’s 2022 list of the 450 best nursing homes in the United States.

A total of 12 nursing homes from Minnesota made the list including facilities in Arden Hills, Bloomington, Minneapolis, Moorhead, Rochester, St. Paul, Willmar, and Woodbury.

The rankings were based on overall performance, peer recommendations, and COVID-19 response compared to other facilities in their state. Over 12,000 facilities in 25 states were analyzed.

