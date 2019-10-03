Three-Car Crash on Highway 10 Injures One

ST. CLOUD -- One person was taken to the hospital after a three-vehicle crash in St. Cloud.

The State Patrol say the crash happened on Highway 10 at the intersection of Minnesota Boulevard Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

A car driven by 50-year-old Jacqueline Ufford of Becker was eastbound and stopped at the stop sign at Minnesota Boulevard. Ufford pulled out onto the roadway and was struck by a car driven by 23-year-old Jason Garland of Holdingford. Ufford's car was then hit by another car driven by 43-year-old Harry Ballard of West St. Paul.

Ufford was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.