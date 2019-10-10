Thomas Ryan Lineback, 73, Jupiter, Florida

Feburary 9, 1946 - October 6, 2019

Thomas Ryan Lineback (Tom) 73-year-old resident of Jupiter, Florida died October 7, 2019 at Jupiter Medical Center in Jupiter, Fl. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, October 15 at 11:00 A. M. at the Camp Ripley Chapel inside the main gates of the base. Please be prepared to show a valid ID. A visitation will be held from 9:30-11:00 A.M. on Tuesday at the chapel. The burial will be held at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery at 12:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 15.

Tom Lineback was born on February 9, 1946 in Winston Salem, NC to the late Carl Albert Lineback and Evelyn Catherine (Westmoreland) Lineback. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. He was a Bronze Star Medal recipient. After his honorable discharge he attended vocational school for welding and received a PhD from the "School of Hard Knocks". Tom was united in marriage to Sharie Zak Lineback on June 18, 1982 at the Camp Ripley Chapel near Little Falls, MN. The couple made their home in Jupiter, FL Tom worked as a welder and professional truck driver. He also owned and operated Lineback Brothers Paint and Body. He enjoyed fishing, swimming, boogie boarding, watching John Wayne movies, singing karaoke, and visiting and partying with family and friends. He had the opportunity to meet the Duke (John Wayne) when he was an extra in the movie The Green Berets. Tom loved to watch and feed the birds while relaxing on the porch.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 37 years Sharie Lineback; children Bruce Thomas (Faith) of Vichy, Missouri; Samra Kaye (Tracy) Norris of St. James, Missouri; five grandchildren, Debbie Justin, Hannah, Travis, and Meghan; five great grandchildren; siblings, Sonny (Carl) Lineback of Florida, Sylvia Lineback of North Carolina; loving aunts, Mickie Holbrook and Phyllis Clodfelter of North Carolina; mother-in-law Phinee Zak of Little Falls; and the Fred and Phinee Zak families.

Tom was preceded in death by his parents Carl and Evelyn, father-in-law Fred Zak, and his grandparents Carl and Vivian Lineback (SC) and Harley and Cora Westmoreland (NC).

The casket bearers will be: Tom Zak, Ken Zk, Fritz Zak, Bob Zak, Buck Davis, Mick Green.