MOTHER LOSES HER DAUGHTER - TWICE

Jennifer Rucci has been through pain that no one should ever have to endure. Jennifer lost her only child, a daughter, at just 3 weeks old in 2007. Recently, she lost her daughter again, when someone broke into her car and stole the box containing Sophie's ashes, along with other items in the vehicle.

I can only imagine the grief that Jennifer was reliving upon the discovery that her daughter was now not only gone but her ashes were taken from her. Jennifer said it was devasting to find out, and she thought it was unrealistic to think that she would ever recover her daughters ashes.

WHY WERE SOPHIE'S ASHES IN THE CAR?

Jennifer had planned on bringing Sophie's ashes, along with the other stolen items, into her sister's home in Minneapolis. Christine, Sophie's sister, talked to WCCO about the incident, saying whoever took Sophie's ashes, probably didn't realize what they had taken.

ASKING FOR HELP FINDING SOPHIE

They put a plea out to the community for the return of Sophie and luckily someone came through. A person saw the story on the news and saw the box outside their apartment building, not too far from where Jennifer's car was broken into. The individual notified a Reporter from WCCO and Jennifer was reunited with Sophie's ashes.

The wooden box containing Sophie's ashes had some chips and marks on it, but Jennifer said she didn't mind. She was just so happy to have Sophie's ashes back.

