This “Little Hogwarts” House Sold in Minneapolis for $1.6 Million

UPDATE: This house did finally sell last month. October 28th - like just in time for Halloween.

This was the original story. They were asking quite a bit more for this home. I'm not sure what the new owners are going to do with it, but I still think a BnB would be a great idea.

...As it overlooks US Bank Stadium, you have to think "How cool would this be"? If you are a fan of the Harry Potter series this would be really cool. I'm thinking that it would actually make a great bar/restaurant. Dine at Hogwarts, why not, right?

It's not cheap. Coming in with a listing price of $2,995,000. But if you made this 4500 sq ft dwelling into a business that would be a decent price. As a 3 bedroom, 3 bath home...that might be a little pricey.

When you see what this home has to offer you can see why the price is high- most of the decor has been handmade. And it's super cool... if you are into that sort of thing. Theme restaurant, there ya go! It even has a nice little patio area for the warmer months. Outside dining. I'm in!! And with it just across from US Bank Stadium, you have a great area to hang before going to either a game or a show/concert.

A bed and breakfast might be a good idea, except this is only 3 bedrooms. Might get a bit crowded fast.

But still- the cool factor is off the charts.