This Handsome Pup, Buddy, Is Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Buddy! This boy came in as a stray, so his background is unknown. He was adopted and returned because he was just a bit too active for their lifestyle. He has been extremely friendly and easy going during his stay.

Get our free mobile app

He enjoys long walks and does well on the leash but does pull excitedly when he sees another dog. We were told that he was very well housetrained and will whine at the door when he needs to go out. Buddy is known to steal food off the counter if not watched and has an interesting quirk of selecting random items such as shoes to bring to his people. He likes to show off that he knows how to "sit" and "shake", "high five"; Buddy is very treat motivated!

Huskies need a daily outlet for their energy and need their mind to be kept busy, too. True to his breed, Buddy has been said to not be reliable off leash. Enrichment and appropriate toys for this doggo can be found in the TCHS Re-Tail Shoppe! He loves to play fetch and could do so all day if allowed. He was said to be very gentle and friendly with children.

We do know that Buddy gets very excited to play with other dogs and can be a bit exuberant in his interactions with them but we do not know if he has met cats; all new introductions should always be slow and proper.

Luckily with his coat, Buddy does very well being brushed and will even allow a vacuum to help with his grooming needs Buddy weighs about 68 pounds and is ready to find a home to call his own!

Thanks to Dr. Tom Rohman for neutering Buddy. Donations and adoption fees help cover the cost of spay/neuter surgeries, micro-chipping, vaccinating, de-worming, any medical procedures and general care.

DEPOSITS MAY BE PLACED ON ADOPTABLE ANIMALS by calling 320-252-0896

The Tri-County Humane Society is an independent, nonprofit animal shelter in St. Cloud, MN, providing quality services to people and animals since 1974.

Visit Animals

Monday - Thursday: 12 - 6:00pm

Friday: 12 - 8:00pm

Saturday: 11am - 5:00pm

Sunday: 12 - 5:00pm

Shelter Store Opens Earlier

Now in their new location on the same property!

35 8th Street NE St. Cloud, MN 56304

8 Disappointing Pets All Minnesota Kids Had

6 of the Best Feelings You Only Get at the Start of a Minnesota Summer