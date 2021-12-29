I have started to love using AirBnB and VRBO for vacation rentals when going on vacation. It's generally a lot cheaper than a hotel, and you can have either your whole family in a house, or a group of friends can all stay together in a home and it can really be fun with everyone splitting the cost. This can make a vacation in a really nice place much for affordable than staying in a hotel or resort.

Vergas, Minnesota is located a few miles off of Hwy 10 near Frazee on County Road 17. It's about an hour outside of Fargo, ND. And honestly, there's not a lot going on there. It's a sleepy little town with a population of about 331 according to the latest census. I get if you'd like to have a little family get-away staycation. Hang out on a lake with all that has to offer. This AirBNB was offered this past summer for $300,000 a month. Then a couple of months later, it was offered at $750,000 a month - AND you had to rent it for an entire month. I'm wondering how many takers he had on that thing. Now. if you check on it it's being offered at a nightly price of $111. Much more doable. It may be because it's on a lake, it's cold, not as much to do as there might be in the Summer?

I just can't imagine anyone spending that kind of money on this prior to the price drop. And who has the opportunity to take a month off? Unless you are working from home, then the WiFi is probably another charge. Just a guess.

You can check out the rental here Here are some of the pictures too. Also- the description of said rental:

AIrBNB- Vergas, MN

View from the dock to the back of the vacation rental. Not much beach area, huh?

AirBnB- Vergas Lake

The lake looks nice. (in the Summer) Maybe it's good for ice fishing? It's lake Lida.

kitchen- airbnb San-Dee Cove on Lida

Ready to book this place yet?

