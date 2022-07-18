The housing market is starting to cool off. Between inflation and rising interest rates to control inflation a dollar doesn't go as far, and it appears what was once a red hot market for selling homes has cooled down a bit. One area home I found online, has potential, it's not perfect, but if you know what you are doing it might be a smart purchase.

The home, which is listed by Matt Wieber with Agency North Real Estate, Inc, was built in 1922, and as its states in the description "Here is your opportunity to make this north side home shine again. Some updates will go a long way to instantly generate some equity for an owner occupant, position an investor well, or maybe as an opportunity for your flip."

The plus side of the equation is that it's being listed at $115,000, which gets you a home not far from Division Street, some parks, and a brewery. The downside is you will have some work ahead of you, but if you are handy you can do most of it on your own, which is both nice and cost-effective.

Here is what you are working with when it comes to the inside of the home, located at 232 26th Avenue North in Saint Cloud, which could use some TLC.