They Remodeled The Sartell Coborn’s And I Wasn’t Ready For It [OPINION]

Between getting groceries curbside and my wife making the trip to the grocery store for our family most times, I guess it had been a while since I had set foot inside of the Sartell Coborn's location... until last night.

We just needed a few things to throw on the grill, so my son and I went in through the gas station entrance. The gas station looked the same, the produce was still in the same corner but most of the other shelves looked like they had been completely re-arranged. My entire world was thrown into a tailspin.

I am a creature of habit. I like things to stay as stable as possible. Change is bad. It's hard enough for me to just go to a different Coborn's location, it makes me feel like a traveler in a foreign land. When I go to Sauk Rapids' Coborns I feel like it takes me approximately four times longer to find everything. WHERE ARE MY SAUSAGES?!

What this means, of course, is that I am getting old and I cannot handle a simple, probably better, configuration of the grocery store. I cannot imagine telling 20-year-old me that this was even a blip on my radar, let alone something that actually affected me.

Of course, I am just being dramatic for comedic effect. I'm positive that in a week or two I will have completely forgotten what the store used to look like. Heck, I barely remember what it looked like when the liquor store was attached and that wasn't even very long ago!

Or was it?