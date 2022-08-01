Theisen Brothers Earn World Plates At BMX World Finals

ST. CLOUD -- Two St. Cloud brothers achieved their goal on the worlds biggest stage.

Lucas and Jacob Theisen each earn a World plate at the BMX World Finals in France last week.

On Day 1 of the competition, Jacob took 8th and Lucas finished 5th on their cruiser bikes.

On Day 2 for their class bikes, Lucas made it through motos and 1/8ths, but got ran off the track in the quarter finals, which ended his day. Jacob finished in 7th.

The Theisen boys say it was a great experience and were excited to accomplish their goals of getting plates.