The Weekender: Terrance Simien, Chalk Walk and More!
ST. CLOUD -- We have your guide of family friendly fun taking place this weekend around central Minnesota. Enjoy the sounds of Bob Dylan with a tribute show at Pioneer Place, see Central MN Theatre's production of Jesus Christ Superstar, check out Terrance Simien and the Zydeco Experience, go to St. Joseph and participate in the Chalk Walk and watch the final show of GREAT Theatre's Mamma Mia! Read more in The Weekender!
Rolling Thunder ReviewSt. Cloud
A tribute to Bob Dylan’s Rolling Thunder Revue tour in ’75-‘76. James Warren and Beneath Green have recreated and reimagined this iconic tour that pushed members to be the most extreme version of themselves. Through the sounds of an 8-piece band this show will feature iconic songs from the tour and fan favorites like “A Hard Rain’s Gonna Fall,” “Hurricane,” “Don’t Think Twice It’s Alright” and more. Tickets for the show are $26 and this one night only event will start at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
- Thursday, April 21st, 7:30 p.m.
Jesus Christ SuperstarSauk Rapids
Better Times Theatre Company/Central MN Theatre is holding their first production of the season. Jesus Christ Superstar is a timeless rock opera of an extraordinary and universally-known series of events seen. Loosely based on the Gospels of Mathew, Mark, Luke, and John, Superstar follows the last week of Jesus Christ’s life told entirely through song, exploring questions of humanity, faith, change, community, personal relationships, and struggles between Jesus, Judas, Mary Magdalene, his disciples, his followers, and the Roman Empire. Tickets for the show are $25. Showtimes begin Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at the Sauk Rapids-Rice Middle School.
- Friday, April 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 23rd, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Terrance SimienSt. Joseph
Enjoy the sounds of Zydeco music this weekend at the College of St. Benedict. Two-time Grammy-award winning artist Terrance Simien and his bandmates are one of the most prominent ambassadors of Zydeco, a musical genre that blends blues, jazz, gospel, fun, R&B, soul and Caribbean styles of music. His legendary live performances incorporate spoons on washboards, complex vocal harmonies and a diverse repertoire that feel more like a party than a show. Tickets for the show are $30 and the performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. inside Escher Auditorium at the College of Saint Benedict's.
- Saturday, April 23rd, 7:30 p.m.
Chalk WalkSt. Joseph
Take the family out to St. Joseph this weekend for an afternoon of fun. The St. Joseph Park and Recreation Department is holding a park clean up and Chalk Walk event Saturday. Starting at 1:00 p.m. you can walk around Klinefelter Park to help pick up trash, then find a spot on the trail to created your own chalk masterpiece. Chalk, water and brushes will be provided, but you can bring your own supplies if you wish. The event is free to attend and is weather dependent.
- Saturday, April 23rd, 1:00 p.m.
Mamma MiaSt. Cloud
It's your final weekend to check out GREAT Theatre's production of Mamma Mia! This Broadway musical hit has been capturing audiences with its amazing sets, and non-stop singing and dancing. The show features 22 ABBA hits you can't help but sing along with. Showtimes are Friday at 7:30 p.m., Saturday at 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 2:00 p.m. Tickets range between $28-$48.
- Friday, April 22nd, 7:30 p.m.
- Saturday, April 23rd, 2:00 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
- Sunday, April 24th, 2:00 p.m.