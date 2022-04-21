The Weekender: Terrance Simien, Chalk Walk and More!

4

Take the family out to St. Joseph this weekend for an afternoon of fun. The St. Joseph Park and Recreation Department is holding a park clean up and Chalk Walk event Saturday. Starting at 1:00 p.m. you can walk around Klinefelter Park to help pick up trash, then find a spot on the trail to created your own chalk masterpiece. Chalk, water and brushes will be provided, but you can bring your own supplies if you wish. The event is free to attend and is weather dependent.

- Saturday, April 23rd, 1:00 p.m.