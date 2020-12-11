The Weekender (Sports Edition) – December 11-13th, 2020

After a lull in live sports on our stations Friday night, we will return strong with a number of games on our airwaves Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at what to listen for this weekend.

SATURDAY

GOPHERS @ NEBRASKA - 11 AM (WJON) Pregame at 9:00 a.m.

Gopher football is back in action for the first time since November 20th's win over Purdue when they head to Nebraska for a matchup with the Cornhuskers.

The Gophers, who were forced to cancel two games due to a large COVID-19 outbreak, are 2-3 on the season.

Army vs Navy - 2 PM (AM 1390)

SCSU MEN'S HOCKEY vs NORTH DAKOTA - 4 PM (The River 96.7 FM) Pregame at 3:35 p.m.

The Huskies will look to bounce back from their first loss of the season when they take on North Dakota Saturday in Omaha, Nebraska. SCSU is 3-1 on the season after its loss to Western Michigan on Wednesday.

North Dakota enters Saturday's game as the #1 team in the country but may not remain there in the newest poll, which is set to be released on Monday. The Fighting Hawks are 3-1-1 on the season, most recently losing to Denver and tying UMD in their past two games.

MEMPHIS @ TIMBERWOLVES (NBA PRESEASON) - 7 PM (AM 1390)

The new-look Timberwolves will make their first appearance on the court since March of 2020 when they host the Memphis Grizzlies for their preseason opener Saturday at Target Center.

The game will mark the Wolves' debut of #1 overall pick Anthony Edwards and the return of point guard Ricky Rubio.

SUNDAY

VIKINGS @ TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS - 12 PM (WJON)

The Vikings can take a major step toward securing a playoff spot when they take on Tom Brady and the Buccaneers Sunday afternoon in Florida. The Vikings are 6-6 so far this season, while the Bucs check in at 7-6.

A win would give the Vikings the tiebreaker over Tampa Bay and nudge them further up the NFC standings.

SCSU MEN'S HOCKEY vs OMAHA - 8 PM (The River 96.7 FM) Pregame at 3:35 p.m.