The Weekender: Killer Vees, Game Night and More!
ST. CLOUD — There is plenty fun events happening around central Minnesota this weekend your family will enjoy. Check out a concert featuring the Killer Vees, catch a SCSU hockey game at the Herb Brooks Hockey Center, see some talented dancers at the Paramount Theatre, enjoy some winter fun at Riverside Park, and make your way to Sauk Rapids for a mom/son game night. Read more in The Weekender!
Killer VeesSt. Cloud
Come here the music of Neil Diamond this weekend. Cathedral High School is hosting Matt Vee and the Killer Vees as they pay tribute to the music icon with two special performances inside the Holy Angels Performing Arts Center. The concerts are Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. and will feature Cathedral Alumni Jeff & Tommy Vee, Mark Levandowski and Frank Plachecki along with current Cathedral senior Bennett Vee and the Cathedral High School Band and Choir. Tickets are just $30.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 18th, 3:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
SCSU Men's HockeySt. Cloud
You can watch a couple of college hockey power houses battle it out on the ice this weekend. The St. Cloud State Huskies men’s hockey team will be taking on the University of Minnesota Duluth this weekend at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. Tickets start around $25 per game. Drop of the puck on Friday is at 7:00 p.m. while Saturday's game is set for 4:00 p.m. Grab your red and black, and get ready to cheer!
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Friday, January 17th, 7:00 p.m.
- Saturday, January 18th, 4:00 p.m.
The Snow MaidenSt. Cloud
You can catch a wonderful dance performance put on by the Minnesota Dance Ensemble. The group is hosting their Ballet performance titled the Snow Maiden. The story is about the daughter of Father Frost and Mother Spring who is sent to live with humans to care for an elderly couple who have no children. She grows to like a young man, but her heart is unable to love so Mother Spring takes pity and gives her the ability to love, but as soon as she does, her heart warms and she melts. Tickets for the performance are $22 for adults, and $7 for kids 10 and under. Showtimes are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater.
CLICK HERE for tickets!
- Saturday, January 18th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.
Winter ChillSt. Cloud
Bundle up and enjoy some free outdoor winter fun for the whole family at Riverside Park! The St. Cloud Park and Recreation Department is holding a Winter Chill day full of fun activities include sledding, snowshoeing, Nordic skiing, arts and crafts, snow painting, prizes and much more. Refreshments and snacks will be provided. You are encouraged to bring your own winter activity equipment from home, however snowshoes will be available for use, while supplies last. The event runs from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. Saturday.
EVENT IS FREE!
- Saturday, January 18th, 1:00 p.m.
Mom/Son Game NightSauk Rapids
Moms, grandmas, aunts, etc. are invited to spend an evening with your little guy in grades K-5! Sauk Rapids-Rice Community Education is holding a mom/son game night at the Middle School Friday night. From 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. you can try the "Minute to Win It" stations, photo booth, and other games throughotu the night. Snacks and beverages will be served as well. Cost is $10 per pair or $15 for adult + 2 kids. You can register online or by calling the Sauk Rapids-Rice Community Education office at (320) 258-1577.
CLICK HERE to register!
- Friday, January 17th, 6:30 p.m.