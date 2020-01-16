The Weekender: Killer Vees, Game Night and More!

3

You can catch a wonderful dance performance put on by the Minnesota Dance Ensemble. The group is hosting their Ballet performance titled the Snow Maiden. The story is about the daughter of Father Frost and Mother Spring who is sent to live with humans to care for an elderly couple who have no children. She grows to like a young man, but her heart is unable to love so Mother Spring takes pity and gives her the ability to love, but as soon as she does, her heart warms and she melts. Tickets for the performance are $22 for adults, and $7 for kids 10 and under. Showtimes are at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Saturday at the Paramount Theater.

CLICK HERE for tickets!

- Saturday, January 18th, 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m.