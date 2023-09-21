THE WEEKENDER! Fun Fall Family Features!
Welcome to "THE WEEKENDER"! As the fall colors, and cooler temperatures, sneak into Central Minnesota, the activities heat up all over the region. We're busy this weekend!
We've got:
- Concerts at The Ledge
- Live Theater at The Paramount
- A big tent set up at the Crossroads Center for Paranormal Cirque
- A Downtown St. Cloud takeover
- and fun things to do everywhere!
So, here we go - it's "THE WEEKENDER"!
Paranormal Cirque at Crossroads CenterCrossroads Center
This innovative horror story features different shades of sexy and an incomparable storyline – the only thing you can be sure of during this unique experience is that you will not know what to expect! It might be hard to divide reality and illusion!
When: September 21st – 24th, 2023
Where: 4101 West Division Street, St. Cloud, MN 56301
At: Crossroads Center in the parking lot
— Under the stunning White & Black Big Top Tent
· September 21 – Thursday: 7:30 pm
· September 22 – Friday: 7:30 pm
· September 23 – Saturday: 6:30 pm & 9:30 pm
· September 24 – Sunday: 5:30 pm & 8:30 pm
Box office hours:
The box office opens on-site on Tuesday, the week of the show.
Non-show days: 10 am – 6 pm
On show days: 10 am – 10 pm
Downtown Festi-FallDowntown St. Cloud
The 2023 Downtown Festi-Fall!
Schedule of events:
Saturday:
- 8:00 am - 12:00 pm: St. Cloud Farmers Market
- 10:00 am - Walk to End Alzheimers
- 11:00 am - Apple Sweets Showcase at Participating Restaurants
- 11:00 am - 7:00 pm - Fall Beverage Crawl
- 2:00 pm & 7:30 pm - Guys and Dolls at The Paramount
Sunday:
- 11:00 am - Brunch, Apple Sweets, and Beverage Crawl
- 2:00 pm - Guys and Dolls at the Paramount
Billy Currington with Eli Young Band & Hannah Ellis!The Ledge AmplitheaterSep 22, 7:00 PMThe Ledge Amphitheater, 1700 Parkway Dr, Waite Park, MN 56387, USAWith Special Guests Eli Young Band and Hannah Ellis!Parking Opens 5 PM, Doors Open 6 PM, Show Starts 7 PM.Food Trucks: Mr. Twisty, ODB's, Betty's Shrimp, Dana's Kitchen, Cloud 9 Energy Bowls, Waldo's Pizza
"Guys and Dolls" at The ParamountThe Paramount Theater
Presented by GREAT Theatre, "Guys and Dolls" is a romantic comedy filled with luck, love, and the bet of a lifetime. One of America's favorite musicals!
- Friday and Saturday: 7:30 pm
- Saturday and Sunday: 2:00 pm
Make It Mac's Makerspace Fundraiser Block PartyMake It Mac's Makerspace
Saturday - 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Join us for our inaugural fundraiser block party this vernal equinox! Enjoy good food and live music, browse many talented vendors, take a look around Make-It Mac's Makerspace, and get some raffle tickets!!!