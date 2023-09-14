The Weekender! Enjoy a nice fall weekend with these events!
Welcome to THE WEEKENDER!
Stop the clocks - our first corn maze, and the largest maze in Minnesota, opens this weekend Plus, it looks like a great weekend to take in an outdoor concert (we have two of them) and, of course, the St. Cloud Pride Week wraps up with a parade on Sunday!
Plus, the annual Albany Pioneer Days runs all weekend!
Enjoy the weekend!
Chase Grant Live at Iron Street DistilleryIron Street Distillery
Come and listen to the amazing sounds of Chase Grant, on Friday, September 15th, 6-9 pm, at the Iron Street Distillery!
China Rider at The ClearingThe Clearing - Sauk Rapids
China Rider (A Grateful Dead Experience) will perform at The Clearing this September 17th, with guests Forest Fire taking the stage at 3 p.m.
This is your last chance to see China Rider outdoors this summer!
It will be a magical evening with special guest drummer Mark "Munchie" Collins from the Kung Fu Hippies!!!
Albany Pioneer DaysStearns County Pioneer Club
The 2023 show will be held on September 14-17, 2023.
Cockshutt tractors, equipment, and memorabilia will be our feature.
Gas Engine Feature is Associated Engines.
All exhibitors and musicians will be admitted free.
See you then!
Minnesota's Largest Corn Maze and Pumpkin PatchStoney Brook Farms - St. George Township
This year's maze covers 35 acres with 11.7 miles of pathways! There are two different mazes you can do, varying on length and difficulty. It is a Dinosaur theme this year!
Along with the two different mazes, we have a QR code to scan with your phone that will allow you to follow yourself on an interactive map on your phone! (A charged phone is useful)
Come on out and navigate through the Minnesotas's largest corn maze, jump on our giant jump pad, slide down our TWO culvert slides, play in the giant corn pit (4x the size for 2023), take in the views on our tractor train ride, race your friends at the human hamster wheel, grab a bite to eat at the food trucks and many more activities for the entire family to enjoy!
We do allow dogs as long as they are friendly, cleaned up after and on a leash. They are part of the family too!
St. Cloud Pride ParadeDowntown St. Cloud
St. Cloud Pride in the Park is an annual family-friendly event featuring local food vendors, businesses, organizations, music, games and more!
Join us the third weekend in September from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm for the 14th annual St. Cloud Pride weekend! We invite YOU to come out and show your colors in Central Minnesota!
St. Cloud Pride Parade – Downtown St. Cloud: Sunday, September 17th, 2p. Wrap up St. Cloud Pride Week with us!