THE WEEKENDER! – Car Shows, Common Roots, and Clearwater Rodeo!
It's another packed weekend in Central Minnesota, and we've got you covered at THE WEEKENDER!
The Common Roots Festival and the Amazing-est Race invade Downtown St. Cloud, while the cowboys take over Clearwater and food trucks pack downtown Anoka.
Add in the always-popular Pantowners Car Show and Swap Meet, and your weekend itinerary is filled!
Let's Open THE WEEKENDER!
- 1
Central Minnesota Common Roots FestivalDowntown St. Cloud
August 16-19, 2023
Central Minnesota Common Roots Festival is a showcase celebrating and supporting grassroots talent, local businesses, beautiful art, area performers, and original music! The festival is focused in downtown St. Cloud, MN.
- 2
Amazing-est Race!Lake George - St. Cloud
Saturday, August 19th!
If you're a fan of the television show, you're going to love UNITED WAY'S AMAZING-EST RACE!
Get ready to search, run, jump, dance, skip, sing, eat, draw, and have an AMAZING day
all while supporting mental health in Central Minnesota!!
- 3
Clearwater RodeoSilver Bullet Saddle Club
The Silver Bullet Saddle Club is proud to present its 43rd Annual Clearwater Rodeo!
The second of our 3 TBRA Rodeo Performances will start at 6 pm on Saturday, August 19th, 2023.
Events to watch will include Bareback, Saddle Bronc, Steer Wrestling, Breakaway Roping, Calf Roping, Team Roping, Barrel Racing, and Bull Riding.
Thanks to the Clear Lake Lions we have Free pony rides for the kids.
Mutton Busting will be available for kids aged 5-7 years old. Please sign up at the SBSC ARENA TENT (Information booth). Riders will be chosen at random from the list of those that signed up.
After Rodeo Performance Saturday night, the band Drop Tailgate will be hitting the stage for a fun-filled evening of dancing
- 4
Anoka Food Truck FestivalDowntown Anoka
One of the Twin Cities' most popular & delicious free events – The Food Truck Festival– will invade Downtown Anoka for its 6th year on Saturday, August 19th.
We are showcasing 50 superstars of the streets with dishes ranging from crispy pork belly and green papaya salad to gourmet mini doughnuts and wood-fired pizzas.
- 5
Pantowners Car ShowBenton County Fairgrounds
Largest One-Day Show & Swap Meet in MN
August 20, 2023 - 7 am to 3 pm
Benton County Fairgrounds
Car Show, Swap Meet
Indoor Arts & Crafts
Live music by Rockabilly Hall of
Fame member Robby Vee!
Used Car Corral - Kids Tractor Pull
Food Vendors- Indoor Arena with Displays of Pan Cars & Great American Classic Cars, Valve Cover Races, Calendar Cars
And new this year -
Laid Back Class; A non-judged open class - park next to your friends, relax and enjoy the show!
And don't forget the Fun Run on Saturday! Leaves at 6 pm sharp - line up at County Rd 138 and 33rd Ave South in Waite Park.
For more information, click here!